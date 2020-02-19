Browns OC Alex Van Pelt says team can have 'very explosive offense' with Odell Beckham

Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns did not have the season either expected in 2019 which prompted the franchise to make some significant changes after a year many experts had prognosticated the Browns would snap a 17-year playoff drought. Cleveland hired a new head coach in Kevin Stefanski and a new offensive coordinator in Alex Van Pelt, who will be closely working with Beckham in 2020. Van Pelt, a former NFL quarterback, is excited to work with Beckham and determined to get the most out of the three-time Pro Bowl wideout.

"Hate to speculate, but yes. I feel we can have a very explosive offense with him," Van Pelt said in a news conference with the Browns media Wednesday. "He's very exciting to watch."

The Browns finished 6-10 last year in a season where Beckham grew visibly frustrated at times playing in the Browns offense. While Beckham had just 74 catches for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in 2019 (the lowest numbers he's posted when playing a full 16-game season), his play on the field was just the beginning of his issues.

Beckham played through the 2019 season with a hip and groin injury and he underwent core muscle surgery after the season ended. He also had several uniform violations and was seen yelling at former head coach Freddie Kitchens during the Browns Week 16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Fellow wide receiver and close friend Jarvis Landry was also part of the Browns' on-field struggles in 2019, despite leading the team in catches and yards. Landry had the same uniform violations as Beckham earlier in the season and had to play peacemaker to the reports Beckham wanted out of Cleveland in December.

A new coaching staff equals a fresh start for Beckham and Landry, and a new direction Van Pelt wants to lead them.

"I'm excited. I see not just talented guys. I see guys that can be leaders," Van Pelt said. "Because they are vocal and they are voices in that locker room. It's our job to help them be positive leaders and that's what both guys want to do."

"I got a chance to talk to both of them. Very excited. They're fired up, I think. I'm very excited."