Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. gets Kobe Bryant tattoo to honor the late Lakers legend

Since Kobe Bryant's tragic death last month, many professional athletes have paid tribute to Bryant in many ways. One of the more popular ways has been getting a tattoo of the former Los Angeles Lakers star.

Earlier this week, Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. got a tattoo of Bryant on his rib cage.

The tattoo shows Bryant with his jersey in his mouth, which he often did during his 20-year career. It's also something that his 13-year old daughter, Gianna, also was seen doing while playing basketball.

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed on Jan. 26 when their helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California. The group was headed to a basketball tournament at the Mamba Sports Academy in nearby Thousand Oaks.

Beckham has made it clear that he was a huge fan of Bryant's throughout his career. The Browns star even took to social media to express his feelings shortly after Bryant's death.

"You taught us ALL so many valuable lessons Kobe. Your sacrifice and dedication to this game is somethin that ever athlete can admire," Beckham wrote in a post on Jan. 29. "You showed us that there is no substitute for hard work. You've been thru it, yet u always found a way to overcame [sic] it all."

Beckham isn't the first one to get a Bryant-themed tattoo. Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis each got a tattoo in remembrance of Bryant in the days following his death.