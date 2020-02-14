Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. gets Kobe Bryant tattoo to honor the late Lakers legend
The Browns star wideout got the ink on his rib cage
Since Kobe Bryant's tragic death last month, many professional athletes have paid tribute to Bryant in many ways. One of the more popular ways has been getting a tattoo of the former Los Angeles Lakers star.
Earlier this week, Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. got a tattoo of Bryant on his rib cage.
The tattoo shows Bryant with his jersey in his mouth, which he often did during his 20-year career. It's also something that his 13-year old daughter, Gianna, also was seen doing while playing basketball.
Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed on Jan. 26 when their helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California. The group was headed to a basketball tournament at the Mamba Sports Academy in nearby Thousand Oaks.
Beckham has made it clear that he was a huge fan of Bryant's throughout his career. The Browns star even took to social media to express his feelings shortly after Bryant's death.
"You taught us ALL so many valuable lessons Kobe. Your sacrifice and dedication to this game is somethin that ever athlete can admire," Beckham wrote in a post on Jan. 29. "You showed us that there is no substitute for hard work. You've been thru it, yet u always found a way to overcame [sic] it all."
Beckham isn't the first one to get a Bryant-themed tattoo. Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis each got a tattoo in remembrance of Bryant in the days following his death.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ravens OL suspended four games by NFL
Hurst started two games for the Ravens in 2019
-
Steelers GM on Ryan Shazier's future
Shazier continues to make strides following 2017 spine stabilization surgery
-
Ravens release safety Tony Jefferson
Baltimore has parted with the 28-year-old coming off an ACL injury
-
Redskins release WR Paul Richardson
Richardson's tenure in Washington is over after two disappointing seasons
-
Report: Cardinals could tag RB Drake
Drake, an in-season trade acquisition, is set to hit free agency in March
-
Two teams cut down combine attendance
While the public's interest in the combine is growing, teams are reportedly cutting down the...
-
Chiefs storm back, top 49ers in Super Bowl LIV
Kansas City won its first Super Bowl in 50 years as San Francisco struggled to maintain a late...
-
Chiefs defeat Niners in SB LIV
A Vince Lombardi Trophy is heading to Kansas City
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game