Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. shows off his massive framed jersey collection
He has quite a wide variety of jerseys
Many fans have an extensive jersey collection, but it's going to be hard to find one that rivals that of Cleveland Browns star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. On Friday, Beckham posted a video to Instagram of him walking through his home and showcasing his framed jersey collection.
In the video, fans can see Beckham's collection, which includes jerseys from:
- DeAndre Hopkins
- Julio Jones
- Khalil Mack
- Joe Montana
- Richard Sherman
- Steve Smith
- Jarvis Landry
- Drew Brees
- Jamal Adams
- Ezekiel Elliott
- Tom Brady
- Jalen Ramsey
- Stefon Diggs
- Mike Evans
- Todd Gurley
- Colin Kaepernick
.. and plenty of others!
Beckham also has multiple jerseys from teammate Jarvis Landry from his time with the Miami Dolphins and now with the Browns. The duo also played together at LSU. .
The majority of the jerseys -- which are all from various NFL eras -- that Beckham has in his home are also signed by the players. Beckham has so many framed that it seems there isn't much empty space of the walls in his house.
Beckham ends the video by showing off his basement that also has several more jerseys to go along with multiple arcades games.
Many fans may a few framed jerseys like this on display in their home, but it's really hard to beat the impressive collection that Beckham has in his home.
