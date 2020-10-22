Prior to last Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham missed practice as a result of an illness. Naturally, there was some speculation that Beckham may have contracted COVID-19, but that wound up not being the case. On Wednesday, Beckham was asked about potentially contracting the coronavirus and gave quite a peculiar answer on why he doesn't think he'll get it.

To Beckham, it comes down to... "mutual respect." That's right.

"Not in an arrogant way," Beckham told reporters. "I don't think COVID can get to me. I don't think it's going to enter this body. I don't want no parts of it, it don't want no parts of me. It's a mutual respect."

Beckham's comments sure make it sound like the star wideout believes that COVID-19 chooses whether or not to enter someone's body. Perhaps Beckham thinks he's so physically fit that he isn't capable of contracting the coronavirus. Maybe he hasn't realized that COVID-19 has been an ongoing storyline throughout the NFL so far this season.

The Tennessee Titans had several players and staff members come down with the virus and it even forced the league to postpone their matchup with the Steelers until this coming week.

Beckham can believe that he won't contract COVID-19 all he wants, but, like everyone else in the world, he doesn't exactly have a choice in the matter other than taking proper precautions. One place he doesn't have to worry about getting coronavirus is at his alma mater LSU, which banned Odell Beckham from facilities for two years on Wednesday for handing out money after their national title game win.