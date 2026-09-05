Tytus Howard is the unenviable recipient of the NFL's biggest fine of the 2026 season thus far. The Cleveland Browns' veteran offensive lineman received a rather hefty fine by the league stemming from his actions during Cleveland's preseason opener against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 15.

The NFL fined Howard $12,537 for what it deemed unnecessary roughness during the first quarter of Cleveland's eventual 34-10 loss in the Windy City. Howard was penalized 15 yards for tripping during the first play of the Browns' second possession. Despite the penalty, the Browns scored their first points of the preseason when kicker Andre Szmyt ended the drive with a 50-yard field goal.

Howard's fine is larger than typical preseason fines. Of the 25 players who have been fined this, only two players have received fines that exceeded $10,000. The only other player who has exceeded that total is Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo, who was docked $10,625 for a face mask penalty.

The 25 players were fined a total of $163,513, which averages out to $6,541 per player. According to Pro Football Talk, the league's fine money is donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation, which supports former players in need, and the NFL Foundation, which supports health and safety initiatives in football from youth leagues to the professional level.

Howard, 30, signed a two-year, $45 million contract shortly after he was traded from Houston to Cleveland back in March. The 23rd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Howard has started in each of his 97 regular-season games (including the postseason). He started in 20 games each of the last two seasons that included four playoff games.