The Browns are coming off their first win of the season -- a stunning triumph over the previously unbeaten Packers -- but they suffered a major loss in the process. Offensive tackle Dawand Jones will undergo season-ending surgery on a knee injury he suffered just four offensive snaps into the Green Bay game, coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday.

"Disappointing for the young man," Stefanski said. "He'll battle back. He'll rehab, and he'll be ready to roll, but disappointed for him."

Jones has now suffered season-ending injuries in all three of his NFL seasons. He sustained an MCL injury in 2023 and a left leg fracture in 2024. Jones had played left tackle each of the Browns' first two games but started at right tackle in Week 3 with Jack Conklin (elbow) out.

Jones' injury occurred when he went out to block on a David Njoku screen. Javon Bullard went low to avoid Jones' block and Jones' knee bent backwards. Stefanski said the team would submit the play to the league for review.

"You're not allowed to go low," Stefanski said. "I don't believe their player was intending to hurt our player -- I know that's not the case -- but we'll turn that into the league and find out what they say."

Conklin remains day-to-day, so Cleveland may have some scrambling ahead of a Week 4 matchup against the Lions.

"Obviously a young player that was getting better," Stefanski said of Jones. "He played right tackle in the last game for those plays before he was injured, but he's played on both sides of the ball. Disappointed overall for the young man, but he's somebody that will continue to work, and now he's just going to have to focus on his rehab."