Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam downplayed the popular narrative that the franchise has its eyes on Texas quarterback Arch Manning in the 2026 NFL Draft. Haslam acknowledged his relationship with the Manning family as a Tennessee alumnus on Tuesday, but stopped short of speculating on rumors of his franchise's plan next spring.

Various early mocks for next year's draft have tabbed Manning as a first-round pick, potentially coming off the board at No. 1 overall. Manning will be three years removed from being high school football's top prospect in the 2023 cycle following the upcoming campaign at Texas.

"I think if you know the Manning family, I would bet that -- and I don't know Arch at all -- I would bet he stays in college two years," Haslam said, via ESPN. "So, I don't even really think that's worth discussing."

Haslam previously tried to convince Arch's uncle, Peyton Manning, to join Cleveland's front office in an executive role after retirement and the pair remains close, along with Archie Manning.

ESPN Cleveland Radio host Tony Rizzo said this summer that Haslam's "thirst for Arch Manning is unmatched" and pointed to money that the Browns owner has donated to the University of Tennessee as a tie to the family.

Manning was asked earlier this month if he has considered leaving the Longhorns early and declaring after his junior season. He deflected the question.

"I'm really just worried about getting through this interview and then getting through the run tomorrow," Manning told reporters during an appearance at SEC Media Days in Atlanta. "I'm just focused on this year and getting better each day."

Expected to be one of the SEC's top quarterbacks approaching the season as the Heisman frontrunner, Manning has tempered national expectations and said he has to earn it. Manning redshirted during the 2023 season and played behind Quinn Ewers last fall, showing off in spot duty and in two starts against inferior competition with the Longhorns' starter on the mend.

The heralded backup threw nine touchdown passes and averaged 4.3 yards per carry as a run threat.

For the Browns, they could certainly be targeting a franchise quarterback next draft cycle given the current room consisting of Kenny Pickett, veteran Joe Flacco and two rookies. They'll need to determine what they want to do with Deshaun Watson as well upon his return from injury after he signed a guaranteed five-year deal in 2022.

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam pushes back on claims he influenced Shedeur Sanders pick Steven Taranto

Haslam pushed back this week on claims he influenced the franchise taking Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round. In fact, after taking Dillon Gabriel on Day 2, Haslam didn't expect Cleveland to go with another quarterback later in the draft.

"We had a conversation early that morning, and then we had a conversation later that day, I think we had the right people involved in the conversation," Haslam said Tuesday. "At the end of the day, that's (general manager) Andrew Berry's call. Andrew made the call to pick Shedeur, just like who's gonna start or what play we're gonna call is (coach Kevin Stefanski's) call. But that's Andrew's call, he made the call."