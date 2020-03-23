Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam donate $1.5M to coronavirus relief in Ohio

Countless coaches, players, teams and executives from around the professional sports world have stepped up to offer financial aid in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Now, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam have become the latest to join the effort, pledging $1.5 million in relief funds throughout Ohio.

The Haslams' donation comes days after several other NFL owners pledged money in support of area relief programs. The Carolina Panthers' David Tepper announced Friday a plan to donate $1 million to Charlotte-area hospitals. The Miami Dolphins' Stephen Ross, meanwhile, just recently pledged $500,000 to South Florida schools, churches and food programs; the family foundation of the Atlanta Falcons' Arthur Blank has dedicated $5.4 million in relief funds across Georgia and Montana.

"This is obviously an unprecedented situation that is affecting everyone -- and affecting some people a lot more than others," Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel said amid the wave of NFL owner support, per the Miami Herald. "We want to help those who are most vulnerable and those right here in our backyard. We will continue to monitor the situation with our community partners and strongly encourage everyone to stay home and follow the CDC guidelines. We will get through this together."

The Haslams, in particular, who have owned the Browns since 2012, have already seen the coronavirus impact their local NFL community. Earlier this month, Canton, Ohio, witnessed the temporary closure of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Museum, which had also been scheduled to host a new Hall of Fame Fan Fest this offseason.