Browns ownership expects big improvement in Kevin Stefanski's first year as coach

The perpetually rebuilding and retooling Browns have completed another coaching search and are wrapping up a general manager search anticipating a breakthrough season in 2020.

Conversations with several figures who were closely involved in the team's latest coaching search revealed a franchise that very much believes it can be highly competitive next season despite yet another disappointing campaign that ended with coach Freddie Kitchens being fired after one season on the job and general manager John Dorsey let go after two years.

Cleveland's issues with handling big personalities and establishing guidelines and discipline have long been ongoing; they have trusted 38-year old rookie head coach Kevin Stefanski with that task moving forward, continuing Jimmy Haslam's trend of hiring inexperienced head coaches. But there is every expectation that will change quickly.

Browns ownership made it clear to candidates throughout the lengthy interviewing process that they believe they have a roster talented enough to do big things in 2020, despite all of the issues of locker room culture that have dogged them for years.

"They think they are really close, seriously," said one person who has intimate knowledge of the search. "They think they are right on the cusp of greatness. I really couldn't believe it."

Another source with direct knowledge of the search said he believed that ownership was "delusional" in terms of the team's actual standing and the breadth of the task at hand, and the repeated inability to stick with a front office structure that has had a modicum of success.

The Browns went into the 2019 season viewed by many as primed for a breakthrough after perpetual struggles since re-entering the league as an expansion team, but did not come close to reaching that level, again finishing below .500. Their best player, Myles Garrett, was suspended for the second half of the season for smashing Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his helmet. Quarterback Baker Mayfield regressed drastically and continued to make comments about teammates and even the team's medical staff that caused problems. Odell Beckham, Jr. did not make a major impact, and his off-field and post-game behavior was another dramatic subplot to their lost season.

There was an influx of talent during Dorsey's brief regime, but the Browns have yet to see that skill click as a unit, and winning chemistry has long been elusive.