Several teams took at least two players at a singular position in the 2025 NFL Draft. A variety of reasons can be the cause for such a steep investment. It is clear that some teams were prioritizing the past and present, while others had an eye toward the future. The reasoning could also be as straight forward as a team using the best player available approach and it just so happened to lead them to the same position.

The strategic idea of taking two prospects at a position of need is personally endorsed. There is no guarantee in the draft, so a team is doubling its chance of adequately addressing a position of need by taking two prospects, in theory. The best-case scenario is what played out in Philadelphia last season.

In 2024, the Eagles drafted two cornerbacks -- Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell and Iowa's Cooper DeJean -- and those two players were integral in the team's Super Bowl march.

CBSSports.com explores the decision-making behind the double dips with one parameter: Both picks must be among the top 150 overall (with a few exceptions).

EDGE Jalon Walker, Georgia: Round 1 (pick 15)

EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee: Round 1 (pick 26)

Atlanta has finished with one of the three lowest team pressure rates in three of the past five years, according to TruMedia. The decision to use not one, but two first-round picks on the position may reek of desperation, because that is exactly what it is -- a multi-year problem cresting in a drastic resolution. To facilitate the move, the Falcons traded away a future first-round pick for the opportunity to draft Pearce, whom they likely would have taken No. 15 overall had Walker not been available. If the two players pan out, then a tip of the cap will be warranted, but it may also be an over-correction given last year's failed trade of Matt Judon and prior shortcomings.

DT T.J. Sanders, South Carolina: Round 2 (pick 41)

DT Deone Walker, Kentucky: Round 4 (pick 109)

Walker technically pushes this duo outside of the top 100 overall threshold, but an exception was made because of general manager Brandon Beane's post-draft remarks. Buffalo's in-house production of the draft revealed Beane believed the depth at the position allowed Walker to be available later in the festivities than talent warranted. Had it not been for an injury his junior season, the Kentucky product may have been a first-round pick -- a statement by Beane but co-signed by yours truly.

Outwardly, it may seem as though Buffalo capitalized on the board falling a certain way rather than an example of intent to take two at the position. However, in the same video from the Bills, Beane made a remark about potentially targeting Walker shortly after drafting his teammate, cornerback Maxwell Hairston, in the first round.

Defensive tackle is a position of depth for the AFC East franchise just a few shorts years after the Patriots and other teams gashed them for substantial yardage on the ground. In addition to Sanders and Walker, the team has Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, last year's third-round pick in DeWayne Carter and free agent signing Larry Ogunjobi, who has been suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the league's policy against performance enhancing drugs.

EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M: Round 2 (pick 51)

EDGE Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss: Round 3 (pick 77)

Carolina finished dead last in team pressure rate (25.2%) last season, according to TruMedia. It traded veteran Brian Burns last offseason in an effort to funnel resources toward supporting young quarterback Bryce Young and recently released veteran Jadeveon Clowney. There were no foundational pillars on which to build. By double-dipping at the position, they are hoping at least one can be a difference-making pass rusher.

Scourton looked like a probable first-round pick following the 2023 season. He packed on mass upon transferring to Texas A&M to fill the role asked of him and lost some of the upfield rushing potential. If the Panthers get the Purdue version, then the second round may have been a steal.

QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon: Round 3 (pick 94)

QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado: Round 5 (pick 144)

Although taken No. 144 overall, Sanders was regarded as a top 100 overall-caliber prospect. The Deshaun Watson experiment failed and left Cleveland not only without a solution at the game's most important position, but also without the resources to fill it. The entire 2025 offseason felt like a soft reset as the Browns did not overspend in free agency and then traded back from No. 2 overall to acquire an additional first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The selections of Gabriel and Sanders are cost-effective transactions to potentially address the starting quarterback role or, at the very least, identify a cheap backup in the coming years.

The Browns also double-dipped at running back with the selections of Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins and Tennessee's Dylan Sampson, an acknowledgement that the Nick Chubb era is all but over.

2025 NFL OTA observations: Shedeur Sanders puts on show at Browns practice; Colts QB battle underway Jeff Kerr

WR Matthew Golden, Texas: Round 1 (pick 23)

WR Savion Williams, TCU: Round 3 (pick 87)

Green Bay claimed excess value on a collection of pass catchers that includes Dontayvion Wicks, Jayden Reed, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. All have been productive despite none being first-round picks. The reality is that the franchise will not re-sign all -- if any -- of them. Watson and Doubs are slated to become unrestricted free agents after the season. Wicks will be a restricted free agent. To maintain a threshold of cheap production, the Packers had to reinvest in the position to account for eventual losses. The hope is that Golden develops into a caliber of player the team is comfortable paying top of the market.

Also, if none of those four returning wide receivers are traded prior to the season, it would go down as a minor upset.

WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State: Round 2 (pick 24)

WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State: Round 3 (pick 79)

Houston attempted to accelerate its rebuild through the trade of Stefon Diggs, but injuries to Tank Dell, who is expected to miss the entire 2025 season, and Diggs, as well as the devolution of the offensive line, led to offensive regression for the upstart Texans. The trade for Christian Kirk and the draft selections of Higgins and Noel allow the franchise to maintain depth at the position while also offering a higher ceiling. Nico Collins is the only returning wide receiver with at least 25 receptions last season.

DT Alfred Collins, Texas: Round 2 (pick 43)

DT CJ West, Indiana: Round 4 (pick 113)

Gone are the days when San Francisco had household names like Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner at defensive tackle. Javon Kinlaw and Javon Hargrave are gone as well. The return of defensive coordinator Robert Saleh meant it was time for the 49ers to reinvest in the defensive line. With its first-round pick, the franchise selected Georgia pass rusher Mykel Williams to pair with Nick Bosa.

Collins and West will have an opportunity to compete for starting positions this fall. The two have skill sets that complement each other as well. Collins is more of the stout interior run stuffer whereas West is a bit more undersized with the potential to burst up field and disrupt the opponent's backfield.

CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame: Round 2 (pick 53)

CB Jacob Parrish, Kansas State: Round 3 (pick 84)

Cornerback had been identified as a position of need for the organization prior to the draft, but the focus had been on the boundary rather than the slot. Carlton Davis had previously been traded to Detroit and Sean Murphy-Bunting was long gone, which left Jamel Dean and incumbent starter Zyon McCollum. Morrison was regarded as a likely first-round pick prior to his injury. He will challenge for a starting role immediately, assuming health. Parrish, who is expected to line up over the slot, is more of a mystery unless the team plans to move Tykee Smith to safety full time.