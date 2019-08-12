Browns' pass rusher Chad Thomas rushed to hospital after being immobilized, but has feeling in extremities
There is good news to report, but the young lineman isn't out of the woods just yet
A scary moment stopped practice for the Cleveland Browns on Monday.
Chad Thomas, the 23-year-old former third-round pick, went down with what appeared to be a neck injury during a play. He was immediately immobilized on a backboard and carted away from the field, and then taken to the hospital via ambulance for more testing -- per the Associated Press. The good news is Thomas showed sensation in his limbs, as described by head coach Freddie Kitchens.
"He's at the hospital getting further testing, but he's moving all of his extremities," Kitchens said, via USA Today. "It was just precautionary. Just making sure everything is OK. Any time something happens like a stinger or anything dealing with any issues like that, you want to be more cautious than anything and that's what we're doing."
Thomas was selected No. 67 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft after consecutive 4 1/2-sack seasons with the Miami Hurricanes. A former USA Today High School All-American, the 6-foot-5, 278-pound defensive end was active in four games for the Browns in his rookie season. Brown is slated to operate in a rotational role in 2019 behind Olivier Vernon.
For now, however, the primary concern is his well-being after a terrifying moment at practice.
This is a developing story.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Parris Campbell suffers setback
Campbell, the Colts' second-round draft pick, has missed 10 straight practices with a hamstring...
-
Jets' Johnson week-to-week with injury
This is bad news for a secondary that can't afford any right now, or any time soon
-
Namath his Jets camp, praises Darnold
Joe Namath knows a thing or two about breakout quarterbacks and he likes what he sees in D...
-
Dillard instigates fight at practice
Andre Dillard and Derek Barnett get into scuffle at Eagles camp during a 10-10-10 session
-
Devin Bush had 10 tackles in NFL debut
Bush had 10 tackles and seven solo stops in his NFL preseason debut
-
NFL win totals 2019: Cowboys over 9
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times