Browns plan pregame unity demonstration with police, firefighters, military

Earlier this preseason, the Cleveland Browns held the NFL's largest national anthem protest yet when nearly a dozen players took a knee. In response, the Cleveland police union announced that it wouldn't hold the American flag during the Browns' first regular season game.

On Friday, the Browns' plan for Sunday's season opener against the Steelers was revealed. According to the Associated Press, the Browns will take the field and stand for the national anthem alongside, police, firefighters, and military personnel.

According to the AP, members of Browns felt like their protest was misinterpreted, so they recently met with Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams, and other officers to form a "neighborhood plan." Team spokesman Peter Jean-Baptiste told the AP that in the future, players might go on ride-alongs with police and attend meetings.

In the immediate aftermath of the Browns' protest, which came after the events of Charlottesville, Virginia, where counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally were run over by a car, Cleveland Police Patrolman's Association President Steve Loomis called the Browns' players "ignorant."

"It's just ignorant for someone to do that," he said, per Cleveland.com. "It just defies logic to me. The fact that management was aware of what they planned on doing, that's as offensive as it can get."

Now, Loomis has apparently changed his mind.

"Once again Cleveland has risen above the fray and has demonstrated that respectful communication is the key to solving any problem," Loomis said, per the AP. "We can always accomplish much more good by standing, communicating and working together than we ever will by standing apart."

Members of the Browns take a knee during the national anthem. USATSI

Meanwhile, Browns coach Hue Jackson also expressed his support for the planned demonstration of unity.

"That is great," Jackson said, per the AP. "I would think that just knowing our organization, obviously, we love our country, we love our flag, we love the police department and what they do for us. They have done so much for us here, and I think that is super that we are coming together and working together for the right cause and looking forward to watching that happen on Sunday."