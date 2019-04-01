Browns pull off trade with Chiefs: Cleveland sends Emmanuel Ogbah to Kansas City for a safety
The Chiefs just picked up a defensive end
It might be April Fool's Day, but this is not an April Fool's joke: The Browns have pulled off another trade.
We've already seen the Browns add Odell Beckham and Olivier Vernon this offseason, and they added to that haul on Monday by making a deal with the Chiefs. In a player-for-player trade, the Browns will be sending defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to Kansas City in exchange for safety Eric Murray.
For the Browns, the move ends nearly three weeks of drama between the team and Ogbah. Although Ogbah started 14 games for Cleveland last season, he basically became expendable in March after the Browns acquired Vernon from the Giants. After that deal went down, the Browns started shopping Ogbah for a possible trade, which didn't seem to sit well with the defensive end. As a matter of fact, Ogbah skipped the first day of voluntary workouts on Monday, which was held just hours before he was traded.
"Ogbah didn't show, and I'd rather talk about the guys that are here," Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said Monday, via ESPN.com. "I'm sure he's got his reasons. I don't know."
With his welcome worn out in Cleveland, Ogbah seemed pretty thrilled when the trade was announced.
As for Murray, the Browns will be getting a safety who played in 15 games for the Chiefs last season. The 25-year-old, who was selected during the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, tallied one interception over the course of nine starts last year. Murray was drafted by former Chiefs general manager John Dorsey, who's now the GM in Cleveland. The Browns had some room on their roster for a safety after cutting Derrick Kindred on Monday.
On the Chiefs' end, Ogbah will bring some much-needed pass-rushing help to Kansas City. Although the Chiefs do have Chris Jones, who tallied 15.5 sacks last year, the team won't have Dee Ford or Justin Houston, who combined for 22 sacks in 2018. Ogbah tallied three sacks last season in Cleveland and has a total of 12.5 sacks during his three-year career, which started in 2016 when the Browns made him the first pick of the second round in the NFL Draft.
