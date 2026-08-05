Browns HC reveals plan for naming starter as QB battle continues between Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders

Over the last 10 seasons, from 2016 through 2025, 19 quarterbacks have started at least one regular-season game for the Cleveland Browns. The revolving door of quarterbacks has been an unsolved issue for the team for a long time, and heading into 2026, there is still uncertainty on who will lead the offense.

The quarterback battle is between veteran Deshaun Watson and second-year player Shedeur Sanders. Browns coach Todd Monken says he's yet to determine a starter for 2026 and plans on using the preseason strategically to determine who is ready to be QB1.

This week, Monken revealed that Watson and Sanders will each get one start in the first two preseason games, first coming against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 15 and then against the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 22. Monken did not say which quarterback is assigned to each game.

Based on what he sees from those games, along with joint practice against the Bills, Monken will determine who will start against the defending AFC Champion New England Patriots in the final preseason game on Aug. 27.

While the preseason performances and the decision on who starts the third preseason game could be a big hint about who will get the job, Monken has emphasized that his final depth chart will not be determined until their Week 1 game in Jacksonville against the Jaguars.

Watson's time in the NFL has been defined by off-field incidents, injuries and inconsistent play. He missed the 2021 season and was suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy because of alleged sexual misconduct.

The former No. 12 overall pick suffered a torn Achilles in Week 7 of the 2024 season, ruling him out for the year. Just a few months later, in January of 2025, Watson suffered another Achilles tear, leading to surgery. The 30-year-old's ability to stay healthy is in question given his history of major injuries, including an ACL tear in 2017.

Even before the suspensions and Achilles injuries, Watson was not the undisputed answer to Cleveland's quarterback problems, despite the confidence the team had in him to give him a fully guaranteed, five-year, $230 million contract leading up to the 2022 season. He's played 19 total games for the Browns and hasn't made an in-game appearance since October of 2024.

Sanders came into the NFL as a shocking drop in the draft. Though expected to go early, he was still waiting around on Day 3. The Browns finally took the Colorado product in the fifth round at No. 144 overall.

After the Browns parted ways with quarterback Joe Flacco, who played in the first four games, and Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion before being benched, it was finally time for Sanders to put his unwavering confidence in himself on display on the field.

Sanders became the first Browns quarterback this century to win their debut game with the team, after all others who tried went 0-17. The 24-year-old ended up starting seven games for the Browns last season, leading the team in starts and passing yards (1,400).

Here's a look at how Watson and Sanders have stacked up in their careers, along with the numbers adjusted to predict what a full season of play would look like based on their NFL numbers so far:

Quarterback: Games played Games started Record as starter Passing yards Completion percentage Touchdowns Interceptions Rushing yards/TDs Deshaun Watson 73 72 37-35 17,904 66.2 123 48 2,142/20 Shedeur Sanders 8 7 3-4 1,400 56.6 7 10 169/1 Watson adj. 17 game average 17 17 9-8 4,169 66.2 29 11 499/5 Sanders adj. 17 game average 17 15 7-10 2,975 56.6 15 21 359/2

Gabriel, who was drafted ahead of Sanders, going in the third round at No. 94 overall, is listed as the third quarterback. Gabriel had six starts last season, going 1-5, with 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.