The quarterback competition for the Cleveland Browns will soon come to an end. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday the team will name a starter this week, and according to Cleveland.com, the decision could come as soon as Monday. The team's next practice is on Tuesday.

"We will name a starter. It's going to come this week," Stefanski said, via the team website. "We still anticipate all of our players, whether you're a starter or not, to prepare like you're the starter. Knowing all of our players in that room, that's exactly what they'll do."

The Browns' quarterback room is crowded with veteran Joe Flacco, offseason addition Kenny Pickett, third-round pick Dillon Gabriel and fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders all competing. Stefanski did not give any indication which way he is leaning, but Flacco, the 40-year-old veteran, has appeared to have the edge in the competition.

Stefanski said he wants to speak to the four quarterbacks before he announces who will begin the season behind center.

The Browns will begin their season at home against the Cincinnati Bengals and who will get that start has been a major question mark all offseason. Overall, Stefanski says he is happy with his quarterbacks, noting that the competition has motivated them all to be better. Whether all four make the Week 1 roster remains to be seen.

"We're working towards Week 1," Stefanski said. "That's part of what this week is about, getting our football team ready. So, we'll make all those types of determinations in the next couple of days."

Flacco has yet to play during the preseason, but has taken the majority of the first-team reps in practice.

Sanders got the start in the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers and impressed in his NFL debut, but an oblique injury kept him sidelined for their second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. It was Gabriel started in Philadelphia after missing the Carolina game due to a hamstring injury.

Pickett has also been dealing with a hamstring issue and has not participated in 11-on-11 drills since the injury occurred; he has been limited to just the seven-on-seven drills. Stefanski said he is hoping Pickett and Sanders can increase their workload with the team looking at their injuries as day-to-day.

The Browns also have quarterback Tyler Huntley, who was added during camp as the injuries piled up, and Deshaun Watson, who is out after tearing his Achilles twice in 12 weeks.

The Browns' preseason finale is against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Aug. 23.