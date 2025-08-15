PHILADELPHIA -- Kenny Pickett soaked in all the memories he could.

Returning to the NovaCare Complex had Pickett relive plenty of memories from his time in a Philadelphia Eagles uniform. Even if it was only for one season, Pickett lived his childhood dream -- watching the Eagles win a Super Bowl.

Even better, he was part of it.

"You know, the 5-year-old in me would have been going crazy back in the day," Pickett said with a big smile. "I remember watching Donovan McNabb, all those old days when he was making his runs and, you know, to be able to be a part of that team was awesome. Having my parents there, my family, my wife, it was really cool."

Pickett was the No. 2 quarterback on that championship team in Philadelphia last year, a key component in a quarterback room with Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee. Settling in a different role than his previous endeavor in Pittsburgh, Pickett was the understudy to Hurts -- helping him prepare throughout the week while being ready to go in case anything were to happen to Hurts.

That day came in Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys, when Pickett had start in place of Hurts (concussion). Pickett played exceptional in the start, finishing 10 of 15 for 143 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions for a 119.6 passer rating, including a rushing touchdown. From the second quarter on, Pickett was 9 of 12 for 138 yards with a touchdown and a 140.3 passer rating.

Oh, and Pickett played the game with broken ribs.

That performance sealed Pickett's fate with the Eagles, in a good way. Pickett proved he was ready to start again in the NFL and is getting that opportunity with the Cleveland Browns.

Part of a four-horse race in the quarterback competition with Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, Pickett's progress has been neutered due to a hamstring injury suffered early in camp. This was a big week for Pickett, as he could have made his case to complete with Flacco and make plays against a defense he's more than familiar with in Philadelphia.

Instead, Pickett was limited and threw just six passes combined between 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. Even though the progress on the field wasn't what Pickett was hoping for, being back in Philadelphia was still a week to remember.

"You know, you have a special season like that, you kind of build a bond with people for life," Pickett said. "So being able to see everyone that I played with last year, coaches, trainers. I went in the cafeteria and saw all the, you know, all the people back there, and got to give some hugs. So, it was great.

"It holds a special place in my heart for that year, really glad we were back here for this camp to go see everybody."

Where Pickett stands in QB competition

This question likely won't be answered until Pickett is 100% healthy, or until the limited designation is off the injury report. The Browns had Pickett throw six passes on Wednesday in team drills, but none on Thursday.

Flacco took all of the first-team reps while Gabriel had all of the second-team reps. Pickett watched practice with Sanders, as the hamstring injury has plagued him since the first week of camp. Prior to the joint practices against the Eagles, Pickett missed three practices and didn't participate in full 11-on-11 work. He was in 7-on-7s on Wednesday, but no 11-on-11s during either practice.

He hasn't been a full practice participant since July 26, despite being first in 7-on-7s when the Browns lined up in their joint practice with the Carolina Panthers last week. That wasn't the case this week in Philadelphia, as Flacco went first in line.

"I try to give myself 24 hours to be as angry as I could be and then just turn the page," Pickett said regarding his injury. "Every day doing as much as I can. It truly is a 24/7 grind to try to get back 100%. So, I'm doing absolutely everything I can.

"Hopefully I can push it to get out there. I want to be smart, but at the same time I want to be out there competing. So, you're kind of like walking that fine line."

Time is of the essence for Pickett, as the start of the regular season is Sept. 7. Soon the Browns will start preparing for that Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, which will force Kevin Stefanski's hand into making a decision.

Flacco is the clear front-runner for the starting job. Pickett appears to be on track to be the No. 2, if he can get on the field.

Could Pickett still win the starting job?

The hamstring injury has limited Pickett -- literally. Pickett had the opportunity to split the first-team reps with Flacco early in camp, getting the first crack with the first team prior to the injury. With Pickett's injury, Flacco got all the first-team reps during the joint practices in Philadelphia on Thursday -- also aided with Sanders having an oblique injury that kept him out of team periods.

Pickett made a lot of progress in those four practices he was healthy. The hamstring injury set him back in a multitude of ways.

"I really just dedicated to studying the playbook and going through it on the field, you know, training hard, being in the best shape that I felt like I have been in my life for the competition," Pickett said. "So, I came back ready to go.

"Obviously the injury is unfortunate, but I kind of, I feel like I'm keeping that same thing in the 7-on-7 reps that I get, just trying to be as accurate as I can be, make the right read and move on to the next play. So that's really my mindset right now."

The Browns are planning to keep four quarterbacks, so Pickett's roster status is seemingly secure. Flacco isn't going anywhere, while Gabriel was a third-round pick and Sanders a fifth-round pick.

Could that make Pickett expendable? Possibly, but don't bet on him not making the 53-man roster.

When Pickett is healthy, he has a chance to compete for that starting job. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case.

"I got my own problems to worry about," Pickett said. "I'm just focused on my recovery. You never want to see anyone go down. We all want to be out there competing, so it's a tough deal, but I know each guy is trying to get back out there and be 100%."