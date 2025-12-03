The Cleveland Browns quarterback carousel will soon get another participant, as the team designated Deshaun Watson to return to practice for the first time since rupturing his Achilles last October. Watson has 21 days to practice or he will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Watson suffered a setback in January that required a second surgery and extended his timeline for a return to the field. However, he is now set to begin ramping up his on-field workload. It's not clear what the timeline is for a potential return to actual game action for Watson. The Browns have five games left in this regular season and it's at least possible Watson gets a chance to take some snaps before the end of the year.

It has been a wild season at the quarterback position in Cleveland, starting with the NFL Draft when they selected Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the third and fifth rounds, respectively. Those rookies joined a crowded QB room with Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco. The Browns traded Pickett before the start of the season to the Raiders for a fifth-round pick.

Flacco began the year as the starter where he went 1-3 and was benched in favor of Gabriel. He was then traded to the rival Bengals. Gabriel went 1-5 in six starts before suffering a concussion that thrust Sanders into action. Sanders struggled in his first action, but he picked up a win in his first start against the Raiders before then losing to the 49ers last week.

Now, Watson's potential return to practice adds another layer to what has already been one of the league's most dramatic quarterback rooms.

Watson has one more year remaining on his infamous, fully guaranteed $230 million contract for 2026. Watson arrived in Cleveland embroiled in controversy as he faced lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct from nearly two dozen massage therapists. Most of those lawsuits have been settled and he served an 11-game suspension from the NFL in his first season in Cleveland.

Watson has played in just 19 games over four seasons with the Browns due to that suspension and various injuries. When he has played, his performance has been a disappointment, completing 61.2% of his passes for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.