Deshaun Watson doesn't plan on missing any time this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns quarterback proclaimed on Thursday that he will be ready to play when his team kicks things off in Week 1 of the 2024 campaign, via Cleveland.com.

Watson has been working his way back from shoulder surgery, which he underwent following the Browns' Week 10 win over the Ravens last season. Watson went 5-1 as Cleveland's starter in 2023 before suffering the season-ending injury.

"I'm very confident in the roles of the doctors," Watson said when asked about his chances of achieving his Week 1 target date. "Following their lead. And just my work and my preparation. I've put my whole life into this. I want to make sure I come back even better than before."

A three-time Pro Bowler with the Texans, Watson has yet to live up to the massive contract he signed with the Browns after being traded from Houston to Cleveland in 2022. While he has an 8-4 record as Cleveland's starter, Watson has completed less than 60% of his pass attempts in a Browns uniform. He's also thrown just 14 touchdowns against just nine picks in those 12 games.

Watson did have arguably his greatest moment in a Browns uniform during his most recent start. Despite playing with a badly injured shoulder (that ultimately led to his season-ending surgery), Watson completed each of his 14 pass attempts in the second half while leading Cleveland to a come-from-behind 33-31 win over Baltimore.