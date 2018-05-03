Browns QB draft history could be worse: They wanted to take JaMarcus Russell in 2007

Cleveland is where quarterbacks go to die. There is a long list of names the Browns have plugged into the starting quarterback role since the franchise returned in 1999, with none of them ever finding much success, save for Derek Anderson's outlier 2007 season. That was also the year Cleveland drafted Joe Thomas with their first pick (and our friend and colleague Brady Quinn with their other first-round selection), but they almost went in a very different direction.

Instead of taking Thomas, the Browns front office wanted to draft ... JaMarcus Russell.

That's what ex-Browns GM Phil Savage told Peter King for his Sports Illustrated story while being posted up in Cleveland. From King's story:

And then there's this postscript, shared last week by former Browns GM Phil Savage: In 2007, holding the No. 3 pick, Cleveland liked LSU quarterback JaMarcus Russell. Had the Raiders not taken Russell with the top choice, Savage says he would have drafted him. His pick instead that year: tackle Joe Thomas. Russell's an all-time bust, Thomas an all-time great. Imagine that: Saved by Al Davis. So the team's best draft choice of this century turned out to be part luck.

This is a lot to process. The greatest player in NEW Browns history, Joe Thomas -- a sure-fire Hall of Fame player and one of the few great players to join that franchise since 1999 -- was very nearly not a member of the Browns. Let's imagine what would have happened had the Browns drafted Russell.

2007: The Raiders go Calvin Johnson, the Lions go Joe Thomas, the Browns go JaMarcus Russell, who has the exact same career with the Browns only it's more disastrous somehow. Our pal Brady is spared the Cleveland Curse and goes on to win an MVP when Andy Reid selects him as Donovan McNabb's replacement in Philadelphia instead of Kevin Kolb. (You can take the Kolb string down your own wormhole.)

2008: After the Falcons go Matt Ryan, the Raiders draft Joe Flacco. Baltimore never wins that second Super Bowl thanks to Flacco's magic. The Browns grab Chris Johnson with their 2008 first-round pick that they didn't trade to move up for Quinn in 2007.

2009: Cleveland still trades down twice and grabs Alex Mack. The 2009 draft was horrible and the Browns somehow did smart things.

2010: The Browns are now desperate for a quarterback again. After the Russell debacle, they want a clean-cut quarterback, someone who will inspire the fanbase. They use their first-round pick on ... TIM TEBOW.

BURN IT ALL!

That's as far as I really want to take this circus, but you get the point: the history of the Browns might have been changed dramatically had they taken Russell, if only because they get put on an entirely different cycle of needing a quarterback. Maybe they even bypass Tebow in 2010 and end up with, uh, Jake Locker or Blaine Gabbert in 2011.

It's a fascinating what-if scenario that involves the Browns still remaining terrible and still hurtling towards 2018 as the year when they want to change their luck, by drafting Baker Mayfield, who the entire Browns' front office, according to King's story, had high marks for Mayfield.

If they're right, maybe they can finally end the cycle that almost got worse.