After police in the Cleveland area issued a citation to Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders for speeding at 101 MPH in a 60 MPH zone on Tuesday morning, it has come to light that the incident marked the second time that Sanders had been cited for speeding in the past month. According to WKBN-TV, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that Sanders was pulled over on June 5 for driving 91 MPH in a 65 MPH zone in Brunswick Hills, with a citation then issued on June 6.

According to records, Sanders failed to appear in court for an arraignment on the citation Monday, just before Sanders was pulled over for traveling just above 100 MPH on I-71 North. According to Cleveland.com, the Browns have addressed the matter with Sanders, and the rookie fifth round draft pick will take care of the tickets that he has been issued.

Sanders, a star quarterback in college at Colorado and the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, reportedly faces $269 in fines and court costs stemming from his June 5 traffic violation and failure to appear in court. He also faces a $250 fine for his speeding violation on Tuesday, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

Sanders was considered one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft before falling all the way into the fifth round after many questions arose about his pre-draft interviews.

With the additional baggage of off-field traffic violations, Sanders will try to emerge from a crowded Browns quarterback room -- which includes fellow draft pick Dillon Gabriel -- to make the team's 53 man roster in training camp and the preseason.