Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders hosted a Garden Valley Fun Fest for residents impacted by a June 23 fire at the Rainbow Terrace Apartments in Cleveland's Garden Valley Neighborhood. The event provided free refreshments, music, dancing and games for the more than 40 families that were displaced by the fire and the surrounding community.

"When everything transpired, I was out of town, so I was like, 'Nah, the first thing I do when I get back is definitely come to the community,'" Sanders told News 5 Cleveland. "This is just off an Instagram DM. I didn't really know about the situation; someone told me. I was like 'Dang, that's crazy,' and I just wanted a day for everybody to get out here and have some type of enjoyment, excitement, bring just the family atmosphere back."

Cleveland boxer Montana Love and Browns defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr. joined Sanders at the Garden Valley Fun Fest. Sanders and Hall organized a pickup football game for children attending the festival.

"I can tell everybody's vibe down here is down to earth," Sanders said. "There [were] a lot of people who didn't want me to come down here and do it, but I don't understand why. God told me to come out here, so I'm never going to question His word. Just get active and actually do it.

"Sending money and stuff, that's easy. But you have to actually go out there and be in the flesh. I feel like that's more impactful."

Sanders is preparing for his rookie season with the Browns after they selected him in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.