The Cleveland Browns made a switch under center this week, benching veteran quarterback Joe Flacco for the rookie Dillon Gabriel. However, the Browns have another quarterback on roster that generated just as many headlines as Flacco and Gabriel: Shedeur Sanders.

The son of NFL legend Deion Sanders suffered the most infamous fall in NFL draft history, as the former Colorado signal-caller went from what was believed to be a first-round lock to a fifth-round pick. It should come as no surprise that Gabriel is tabbed as Flacco's immediate replacement, as the Browns selected him rounds before Sanders, but that doesn't mean Sanders will be shelved all year.

According to NFL.com, the expectation is that Sanders will play at some point this season when he's ready. Ian Rapoport reports that when Sanders does play, it will be with a full week of practice, and a game plan that is specifically tailored to him. Sanders reportedly continues behind the scenes improvement.

Sanders made headlines two weeks ago when he told reporters that he's capable of playing better than some current starting quarterbacks around the NFL. After receiving blowback for his comments, Sanders turned into a mime in the locker room this past week, moving his lips without actually saying anything when asked questions.

The Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year completed 74% of his passes for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season for the Buffaloes. Sanders left college football with the highest career completion percentage (71.8%) in FBS history, but also took the most sacks in the FBS over the last two seasons with 94. The Browns quarterback room is without a doubt the most curious collection of signal-callers in the NFL. The disappointing $230 million man, Deshaun Watson, is on injured reserve with a torn Achilles, Flacco won NFL Comeback Player of the Year a couple seasons ago in Cleveland, but is now 40 years old, and the Browns drafted two rookies that were both successful college players. It makes sense that Cleveland would want to see both young players take the field at some point in 2025.