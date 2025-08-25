Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders struggled in his final preseason showing, leading to questions ahead of the franchise's final 53-man decision. Kevin Stefanski benched Sanders with two minutes to play with the Browns trailing the Los Angeles Rams, 19-17, in favor of Tyler Huntley.

Sanders, whom the Rams sacked five times, said he feels it's "obvious" he belongs on the Browns' roster. Cleveland subsequently released Huntley, leaving the Browns with four quarterbacks along with Deshaun Watson, who is out for the season.

"I think overall as a player, I feel like I've put in the work. I feel like everything I do, I try to do it to my best and that's all (I) can ask for, so … I feel like everybody feels like they should be on the team," Sanders said after Saturday's game. "And if you ask anybody on the team would they feel they belong, they belong in their own eyes. I feel like I do, but I'm my own player. I think about myself in high regard."

Sanders played the entire second half for the Browns before Stefanski went with Huntley in the two-minute offense, leading to a game-winning field goal. Sanders five possessions after Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel played earlier included four three-and-outs.

"Obviously we didn't play great as an offense in the second half, that's never on one person, so we can be better in a bunch of areas," Stefanski said. "Just felt like we wanted to give Snoop (Huntley) the last drive."

Sanders was one of four Browns quarterbacks to play, finishing 3-of-6 for 14 yards, his first action since his preseason debut earlier this month when he turned heads against the Carolina Panthers.

"He's a competitive kid, but the plan was to go with Snoop there," Stefanski said. "I wouldn't make any more of it than that."

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry said during Saturday's broadcast the Browns are ready to keep four quarterbacks on their roster ahead of Tuesday's cuts.

"All four guys have done what we've asked," Berry said. "Quarterback is the most important position in sports. We have a room that we like all the guys in there. So we don't really see that as a problem. We really more see it as an opportunity."