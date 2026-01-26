From fifth-round pick to Pro Bowler. Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been added to the Pro Bowl as a replacement, as first reported by Jordan Schultz. Sanders is the first fifth-round rookie to make the Pro Bowl since Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua.

The original AFC quarterbacks selected to the Pro Bowl were Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Drake Maye. With Maye off to the Super Bowl, there is at least one spot open for a new quarterback in the NFL's all-star games.

Sanders went 3-4 as the starter this season, and completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions in eight total games played. After being made the inactive emergency third quarterback for the first half of the season, Sanders got his first career start in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Sanders led the Browns to a 24-10 victory, and completed 11 of 20 passes for 209 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He became the first Browns quarterback to win his first career start since 1995.

While Sanders won his first NFL start, he registered the second-worst completion percentage since Week 11, which was his NFL debut, and threw an NFL-high 10 interceptions in the last eight weeks of the season as well. Sanders was pressured on an NFL-high 51% of his dropbacks, yet blitzed at the seventh-lowest rate (24%).

The son of NFL legend Deion Sanders fell to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft despite winning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year during his final season at Colorado. Sanders was the second quarterback Cleveland selected, as the Browns drafted Dillon Gabriel out of Oregon in the third round. Questions remain about where Sanders stands with the organization, as Deshaun Watson is expected to return to the active roster in 2026 and the Browns are still in the process of selecting their new coach, but Sanders joins the elite club of rookies to make the Pro Bowl.