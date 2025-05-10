Arguably the most polarizing prospect in this year's NFL Draft, former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders slipped all the way to the fifth round, where he was selected by the Cleveland Browns, who made him the sixth quarterback off the board, but the second one drafted by the Browns themselves. After being projected as a potential Day 1 selection who would likely go on Day 2 at the latest, Sanders isn't worried about sticking it to his doubters.

"My job here isn't to prove people wrong, I'm proving myself right," Sanders said during a press conference at Browns rookie minicamp, via NFL Media. "And I fully still have belief."

Sanders also spoke specifically to that belief he has in himself.

"I just feel like in life and everything, it's just me versus me," he said, via The Akron Beacon-Journal. "I can't control any other decision besides that. So I just try to be my best self at all times."

Sanders will have to be his best self just to make the roster, and he has an even further uphill battle if he wants to become the starter. The Browns do not only have a pair of veterans in the room in Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, but they also drafted Oregon's Dillon Gabriel two rounds before selecting Sanders, who said the pair are fitting in together just fine early on.

"Cool, normal," Sanders said of working alongside Gabriel. "Yeah, it been normal. He's a real cool guy overall. You could tell he always have a great mood. He's always in a good mood. He never -- I've only been around him two days though -- but he always have a great mood. But overall I could tell he is a pretty good person."