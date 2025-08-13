Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders was making headway in the Cleveland Browns quarterback battle, but he may have just suffered a setback. According to the team, Sanders injured his oblique throwing early during joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday. NFL Media reports Sanders could miss Cleveland's preseason matchup against Philly this upcoming Saturday. That depends on further evaluation from the Browns medical staff.

Sanders put together an impressive performance during Cleveland's first preseason matchup against the Carolina Panthers, completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in the 30-10 victory. Deion Sanders said his son was "going to be a problem" in his first preseason action, and he was right. Sanders even reportedly saw an increase in reps during practice earlier this week, but was not promoted on the team's official depth chart.

Sanders' oblique issue is just the most recent injury for the Browns quarterback room. Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel missed Week 1 of the preseason due to hamstring injuries, which led Cleveland to sign quarterback Tyler Huntley. ESPN reports that Pickett hasn't taken part in team drills since July 26, but Gabriel has now participated in team drills two days in a row after experiencing hamstring tightness last week. If preseason Week 1 was the "Shedeur Showcase," perhaps Week 2 is the "Gabriel game."

Sanders completed 74% of his passes for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2024 for Colorado, and left the collegiate ranks with the highest completion percentage in FBS history (71.8%). The Browns host the most interesting quarterback battle in the NFL this offseason, and the competition just became more peculiar with the amount of injuries present in the room.