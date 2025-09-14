The slide of former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was the most shocking development of the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders was regarded by many as a top quarterback prospect in this class, but the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders ended up being the sixth signal-caller selected, with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns. There was reportedly a contender that wanted to take Sanders three picks earlier at No. 141, but the young quarterback wasn't interested.

The Baltimore Ravens planned on drafting Sanders in the fifth round, but before they could do so, Sanders let them know he didn't want to be on a depth chart with Lamar Jackson, according to ESPN. Sanders was looking for an opportunity to compete right away, and that would be nearly impossible with a two-time NFL MVP that is just 28 years old on roster.

A player turning down being selected by the Ravens in the fifth round is not something you hear every year. Baltimore is regarded as one of the best organizations in today's NFL. General manager Eric DeCosta is a talented executive that built a legitimate contender, while John Harbaugh is the second longest-tenured head coach in the NFL behind Mike Tomlin. Plus, the Ravens are chasing Lombardi trophies every year, having made the playoffs in six out of the last seven seasons.

Sanders would have been an interesting backup plan for Jackson if the Ravens did select him. Instead, Baltimore turned its attention to Alabama A&M offensive lineman Carson Vinson at No. 141 overall.

It was in Cleveland that Sanders found the competition he was looking for. However, he lost the Browns' preseason quarterback battle, as Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel head up the depth chart. Sanders was inactive as the Browns' emergency quarterback in Week 1. In Week 2, he takes a trip to the city that he turned down.