Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins will make his first career start for Cleveland in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, but the team has a specific plan for his workload, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Amanda Balionis. Judkins is expected to share time with others in the backfield as the Browns search for their first win of the season.

"In terms of their offensive lineup, Judkins will start but he will be on a pitch count," Balionis said Sunday on CBS Sports HQ. "Expect for Dylan Sampson to continue to have a big impact like he did in Week 1, along with fellow rookie Harold Fannin. Joe Flacco saying 'they were two big bright spots for us in Week 1' and they'll try and keep the momentum going in Week 2."

Judkins signed his four-year rookie contract on Saturday. The NFL gave him and the Browns a standard two-game exemption, and he did not count against the team's roster last week in Cleveland's season-opening loss to the Bengals.

The delay in signing is directly attributed to Judkins' arrest in July on a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault. Fort Lauderdale, Florida, police eventually determined they would not pursue formal charges, thus concluding any criminal matter outstanding against Judkins.

"I feel good. Just still taking day by day in the playbook, learning everything I need to know in case I have to play," Judkins said this week. "As a competitor, you want to go out there and do your best every single day you step on the field. So if I have to play, I'm going to give it my all."

Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski is not worried about Judkins physically and says he's ready to go.

"He's done everything we've asked him to do up to this point," Stefanski said. "There's football shape, and once you get in pads and get hit a little bit, that's different than working out prior. But I do think he's in good shape."

Where to watch Browns vs. Ravens: TV channel, live stream, prediction, pick, odds, spread Bryan DeArdo

Baltimore's rush defense was best in the NFL last season, so Judkins will have a tough first test in his NFL debut. Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said his rookie ballcarrier retained much of the information learned during the spring about the playbook and he's comfortable heading into Sunday's showdown.

"You have a finite number of plays within a game plan, there will be carryover in terms of the terminology," Rees said. "So, for him it's really focused on, all right, we have a new playbook for this week's opponent, let's try to master that instead of saying, here's our seven installs at training camp. That's a little bit more daunting than one game plan."