The Cleveland Browns will host the Los Angeles Rams in a 2025 NFL preseason finale on Saturday. The Browns went 3-14 last season, but have looked sharp through two preseason games. The Rams topped the NFC West 10-7 and have also won their two preseason tilts thus far. Joe Flacco is expected to start Saturday's game for the Browns, while Sean McVay will give the ball to Rams backup QB Dresser Winn.

Kickoff from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland is set for 1 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Browns vs. Rams odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 36.5 in the NFL odds.

Hartstein is 967-821 all-time on NFL sides and props (plus 13.8 units) at SportsLine including 593-518 ATS, and cashed all five of his 2024 NFL futures plays (plus 5.35 units).

Here are Larry Hartstein's best bets for Browns vs. Rams on Saturday:

Browns -7.5

Under 36.5

Hartstein expects Flacco and the Browns starters to get plenty of play time in Saturday's game before Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders put in work to climb up the depth chart. Meanwhile, the Rams could potentially fourth-stringer Winn for the entire game against a Cleveland defense that looks promising.



"The Browns have outscored their first two preseason opponents 52-23," Hartstein said. "Look for a double-digit win at home Saturday."



Place this bet at FanDuel, where you can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins.

"While I expect the Browns to put up some points, the Rams will try to shorten the game and get home," Hartstein said. "Bennett put on a show in the first two preseason games, showing why he won consecutive national championships at Georgia. Winn potentially playing the entire game puts the Rams' ceiling around 17 points. Look for a 23-10 type of game and go Under."



New users at DraftKings Sportsbook can get over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket plus get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you bet $5 using the latest DraftKings promo code:

