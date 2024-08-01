A scary scene unfolded Thursday from Cleveland Browns training camp. Running back D'Onta Foreman was hospitalized after suffering an injury during a kickoff drill, via Cleveland.com. Foreman was completely immobilized as he was placed on a stretcher and into the ambulance.

The Browns later offered a positive update on Foreman's condition, stating that he will be released from the hospital -- and will return to the team -- after X-rays and CT scans came back negative. In an earlier statement, the Browns stated that Foreman's injury was the result of "a direct blow to the head that resulted in neck pain."

Foreman's teammates gathered in prayer shortly after Foreman left the field. The 28-year-old signed with the Browns in March after spending the 2023 season with the Chicago Bears. A seven-year veteran, Foreman's best success took place in 2022, when he rushed for 914 yards and five touchdowns (with a 4.5 yards-per-carry average) during his one season with the Carolina Panthers.

Foreman's career has also included stints with the Texans and Titans. As a member of the Titans in 2021, Foreman's 566 yards in relief of then-injured teammate Derrick Henry helped Tennessee capture a division title.

The Browns signed Foreman earlier this year to add depth to a running back room that includes Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford. Foreman's signing is key given that Chubb is coming back from a season-ending knee injury.