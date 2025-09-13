The Cleveland Browns are adding rookie running back Quinshon Judkins to their backfield rotation on Sunday when they face the Ravens in Baltimore. The second-round pick is listed as questionable going into Week 2, but per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the expectation is for Judkins to make his season debut after signing with the team last Saturday. Judkins was a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday.

Judkins had an extended pause in contract negotiations after being drafted due to a pending battery charge for an alleged domestic violence incident in Florida this summer. The state attorney's office declined to pursue that charge in August, and the Browns signed the back the day before their Week 1 game against the Bengals.

The Browns had a two-game roster exemption to allow Judkins to practice with the team without being part of the 53-man active roster, but it appears they will have him in action in Baltimore this Sunday.

The Browns rushing attack had a woeful performance against the Bengals in their opener with just 49 yards on 24 carries and one touchdown. The team was heavily reliant on Joe Flacco and the passing game in Week 1, but the hope is that adding Judkins to a backfield rotation that featured Dylan Sampson and Jerome Ford getting most of the carries in the opener can lead to more success on the ground.

Judkins, the 36th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, rushed for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns in his lone season with Ohio State, helping the Buckeyes win the national title in 2024 after racking up 2,725 yards and 31 touchdowns in two seasons at Ole Miss.