Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins won't be facing any formal charges stemming from an arrest in an alleged case of domestic violence, according to ESPN. The Broward (Fla.) State Attorney's Office has chosen not to move forward with the case, citing a lack of evidence and witnesses, as well as a "delayed report of the incident."

"This incident was not captured on any video surveillance. There are no independent witnesses to the incident. Although the victim had photos showing injuries sustained, there were also videos in that same time frame where no injuries were observed to the victim," a memorandum from the State Attorney's Office said, via ESPN.

"Additionally, the victim's injuries depicted in the photos could be explained by either account of the incident. Finally, there was a delayed report of the incident. The delay is problematic as the victim was alone on numerous occasions without the Defendant, had the ability and resources to make the report without his knowledge, but chose not to do so. For the reasons set forth above, there is no reasonable likelihood of conviction and this case is being declined."

Judkins was arrested July 12 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in an alleged domestic violent case, according to Broward County jail records. At the time of his arrest, Judkins' inmate record specified battery and domestic violence via a "touch or strike."

Browns rookie RB Quinshon Judkins arrested, faces battery charge after alleged domestic violence incident Brent Brookhouse

According to an NFL Media report, the victim told police that Judkins was frustrated after reading text messages and ended up punching the victim in the mouth/chin area. The incident allegedly occurred after Judkins and the female victim left Fort Lauderdale International Airport in a rental car.

The Browns rookie and the female victim allegedly continued to argue about the text messages when Judkins struck the victim in the left arm and thigh while driving. Police also stated that the victim had visible bruising as a result of the alleged strikes.

Judkins, who was selected by Cleveland with the No. 36 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, has yet to sign his rookie contract while the legal process played out leading up to training camp. The former Ohio State star was expected to split time with veteran Jerome Ford in the Browns backfield after Nick Chubb left the team in free agency to sign with the Houston Texans. The team also added more depth in the fourth round of April's draft by selecting Tennessee's Dylan Sampson to bolster their depth at the position.

Judkins racked up 1,060 yards and 14 touchdown during his junior season at Ohio State. He spent his first two collegiate seasons at Ole Miss and rushed for 2,725 yards and 31 touchdowns during that span.