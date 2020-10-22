Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is having a bit of a rough season. Averaging a career-high 4.0 catches and 5.5 targets per game, Landry also has his lowest yards per game average (53.2) since his rookie year. Of course, his slow start is perfectly explainable: Landry had hip surgery during the offseason and is still working his way back to top form. Unfortunately, he suffered another injury during a game earlier this season.

On Thursday, Landry revealed that he suffered a broken rib during Cleveland's Week 5 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. As for how it feels?

"It hurts," Landry said. And that's not surprising at all.

The Browns have games against the division rival Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders the next two weeks before taking their bye in Week 9. Landry figures to tough it out and remain on the field for those games, but it's possible he could be even more limited than he was early in the season.

Cleveland is coming off its worst performance of the season in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, one in which the Browns scored just seven points and gained only 220 yards. The Bengals matchup provides a chance to get back on track, though, being that they put up 434 yards and 35 points against Cincy earlier in the year. Even if Landry can't produce at his usual levels, he is still a valuable player for his ability to provide Baker Mayfield an outlet on shorter passes and to draw at least some attention away from Odell Beckham Jr., Kareem Hunt, and Austin Hooper.