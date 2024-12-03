Jerry Jeudy had a game for the ages against his former team on "Monday Night Football." Jeudy, the Browns wideout who was traded from Denver this past offseason, torched the Broncos' defense to the tune of 235 yards and a touchdown on nine catches.

Jeudy broke Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens' 16-year-old record for the most yards receiving gained against his former team. Owens, who played for the Cowboys at the time, went for 213 yards against the 49ers, the team he broke into the NFL with in 1996.

The signature play by Jeudy on Monday night was his 70-yard touchdown that occurred just moments after the Broncos had taken a 10-point lead on 93-yard touchdown pass from Bo Nix to Marvin Mims.

After the long touchdown, Jeudy added a two-point conversion and then had some fun with his former fanbase:

A 2020 first-round pick, Jeudy didn't realize his potential in Denver, but the former Alabama standout has enjoyed a career rebirth with the Browns since Jameis Winston entered the starting lineup at quarterback.

In Cleveland's previous four games, Jeudy caught 25 passes for 379 yards for the Browns, who split those games after losing their previous five contests. Not bad for a player that the Broncos had previously deemed expendable.

Despite his historic game, Jeudy and the Browns fell to the Broncos, 41-32. Two pick-sixes thrown by Winston (who also made history by throwing for a Browns single-game record 497 yards) was ultimately the difference in what was a thrilling way to cap off Week 13.