Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. undergoes successful core muscle surgery, per team

Odell Beckham Jr. has undergone successful core muscle surgery, the Browns announced via Twitter late Tuesday morning. According to the Browns' press release, the surgery was performed in Philadelphia by Dr. Bill Myers. Beckham is expected to make a full recovery.

Beckham's health, or lack thereof, was one of the storylines that surrounded the Browns throughout their disappointing 2019 season. Late in the season, reports surfaced about Beckham playing through a groin injury that would reportedly require offseason surgery.

Despite his injury woes, Beckham still managed to catch 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns during his first season in Cleveland. While his '19 stat line certainly isn't anything to scoff at, it was certainly not what many Browns fans were expecting after watching Beckham elevate to All-Pro status during his time with the Giants. Beckham will surely look to improve upon those numbers in 2020, his first year working with new Browns head coach and former Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

Along with Beckham, Stefanski will have three Pro Bowl level players at the skill positions to work with in Cleveland. Receiver Jarvis Landry, who will participate in Sunday's Pro Bowl from Orlando, led the Browns last season with 83 receptions for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns. Running back Nick Chubb, also a 2019 Pro Bowl selection, rushed for a career high 1,494 yards and eight touchdowns last season while averaging an even five yards per carry. Fellow running back Kareem Hunt, who missed the first half of the '19 season due to his league-issued suspension, should have a significantly larger role in the the Browns' offense in 2020 after amassing just 464 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns during the second half of the season.

The biggest question mark surrounding the Browns' offense is quarterback Baker Mayfield, who regressed during his second season under center. After completing 63.8% of his passes as a rookie, Mayfield's failed to complete 60% of his throws last season. He also threw 21 interceptions, seven more than he threw during his rookie campaign.

Despite the roller coaster that was the 2019 season, Beckham insisted that he wanted to remain in Cleveland in 2020 after reports surfaced about his possible desire to play elsewhere next season.

"I'm not going anywhere," Beckham said, via Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "I'll be here. We're going to figure this thing out. It's just too special to leave.''