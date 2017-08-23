Browns release Desmond Bryant; sign Brandon Thompson

Desmond Bryant

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns started training camp with just four players 30 or over.

The Browns now have just three as veteran defensive lineman Desmond Bryant was released, announced by the Browns.

“We’d like to thank Des for all his contributions to the Cleveland Browns in his time with our organization,” said Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown in a release. “He proved to be a leader and tone setter along our defensive front and we wish him well.”

Bryant, 31, was trying to return after missing the entire 2016 season with a torn pectoral muscle. Bryant was playing in the fourth quarter of preseason game two against the Giants with the second and third team players. Bryant joined the Browns in 2013 as an unrestricted free agent.

Brandon Thompson

The Browns announced that they have signed former Bengals defensive lineman Brandon Thompson, who is in his seventh season from Clemson. He was a third round pick of the Bengals in 2012.

Thompson (6-2, 305) has 53 tackles and three sacks in 39 games.

With Bryant's release, it likely means that former practice squad player, Trevon Coley has won a roster spot. Jamie Meder is the other candidate to start on the inside with Danny Shelton missing time with an injured knee. The Browns drafted two defensive linemen in April, Larry Ogunjobi (third round) and Caleb Brantley (sixth round).

Currently, offensive linemen Joe Thomas (32), John Greco (32) and punter Britton Colquitt (32) are the only players on the 90 man roster 30 or over.

