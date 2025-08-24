The Cleveland Browns trimmed their quarterback room to four active players following the release of Tyler Huntley, according to Adam Schefter. Cleveland "has been planning to keep its other four" quarterbacks. This comes after Huntley led the Browns on a game-winning drive during the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams after substituting into the game with in place of Shedeur Sanders.

Huntley signed with the Browns at the start of preseason following Kenny Pickett's hamstring injury to ensure Cleveland had enough quarterback options. Huntley, 27, spent last training camp with Cleveland before failing to make the 53-man roster. The Browns appear prepared to keep Joe Flacco (starter), Pickett and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Sanders.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry told NFL Network during Saturday's game that keeping four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster is "not much of a decision" for the franchise.

"We have a room that we like all the guys in there," Berry said. "We don't really see that as a problem. We more see it as an opportunity."

Flacco made his preseason debut Saturday, and is set for a Week 1 start for Cleveland.

"We've largely looked at the last five spots of a roster as more developmental spots, and that can come from any position," Berry said in July about the thought process behind keeping four quarterbacks. "I also think with the roster flexibility nowadays, especially with the elevations that you're able to have on the practice squad, there's just more flexibility in terms of how to build your 48-man game-day roster where it's maybe not as quite as restrictive in the past.

"Now, that being said, when roster rules were more, let's say, draconian, there have been teams that have carried four. So, if there are four that are 53-man worthy, we think it makes the most sense for us to keep them."

Sanders said after Saturday's win he was thankful for Huntley's leadership this month and things he had learned from the veteran signal caller. Deshaun Watson is also under contract, but is not expected to play this season while recovering from injury.

The NFL's roster cut deadline is 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

"I think, overall as a player, I've put in the work. I feel like everything I do, I try to do it to my best and that's all I can ask for," Sanders said. "I feel like everybody feels like they should be on the team. If you ask anybody on the team, would they feel like they belong - they belong in their own eyes. I feel like I do, but I'm my own player. I think about myself in a high regard, of course. It's not my decision."