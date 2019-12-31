Browns reportedly add Bills coordinator Brian Daboll to growing list of coaching candidates

The Cleveland Browns will interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for their head coaching vacancy, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. The Browns will reportedly interview the following candidates, as of Monday night:

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman

Daboll has been in his current position for the past two years. He has served as offensive coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Browns (2009-2010 under head coach Eric Mangini) in the past. His career also features stints in other roles with the New York Jets, Patriots and Alabama.

Daboll and the Bills travel to Houston to face the Texans in the Wild-Card round of the NFL Playoffs Saturday. Buffalo finished with a 10-6 record chasing the Patriots within the AFC East. Daboll's offense finished in the NFL's bottom 10 in points per game and yards per game. However, the Canadian born coach is credited with the development of second year quarterback Josh Allen. He, and other coaches in the playoffs, are not permitted to interview until after their respective seasons end.

Ownership announced their decision to fire head coach Freddie Kitchens Sunday after one season with the team. Expectations were high entering the season and the team did not live up to them. The path was lined with several on-field miscues and a lack of overall discipline. As of now, it appears that the team intends to keep general manager John Dorsey.

Cleveland understands that they are on the clock as it relates to being able to maximize the rookie contract years of quarterback Baker Mayfield. The team is able to invest more into other positions, which should strengthen their roster as a whole. They have already wasted two years with Hue Jackson and now Kitchens. The development of Mayfield is expected to play a big role in the eventual hire, just as it was a year ago.

The Washington Redskins are expected to hire Ron Rivera to serve as their next head coach, which leaves the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants and Browns with openings. The Dallas Cowboys are expected to join the equation but a decision has not yet been announced.