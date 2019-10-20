Browns reportedly declined Joel Bitonio for Marcus Peters trade before Ravens deal

The Los Angeles Rams were looking for a way to bolster their offensive line so they dialed up Cleveland Browns General Manager John Dorsey. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rams General Manager Les Snead offered two time Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters for Pro Bowl offensive guard Joel Bitonio, but Dorsey declined.

The Rams then sent Peters to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for linebacker Kenny Young and a draft choice. Cleveland did send reserve interior offensive lineman Austin Corbett to Los Angeles in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick. Corbett was taken No. 33 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Cleveland had hoped he would fill the role left vacant by trading Kevin Zeitler to the New York Giants but it never materialized.

Those trade talks between the Rams and Browns spurred action on other trade fronts. By getting additional draft compensation from Baltimore, Snead became more comfortable in his willingness to trade for two time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who is expected to play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. The Jacksonville Jaguars surrendered Ramsey in exchange for first round picks in each of the 2020 and 2021 NFL Drafts as well as a fourth round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Dorsey had drafted Peters when he was with the Kansas City Chiefs. Cleveland's General Manager is supremely confident in his scouting abilities and typically has his former players on speed dial so it made sense for Los Angeles to dangle Peters. Starting cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams have missed more than a month apiece with hamstring injuries. Their replacements have not played poorly. Meanwhile, the AFC North franchise's offensive tackles have been a weakness and they were not about to weaken the line even more by trading their best -- Bitonio. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been sacked 16 times, which is ninth most in the NFL.

The NFL Trade Deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. EST.