Browns reportedly don't think Dez Bryant is 'seriously interested' in Cleveland

The most notable free agent still on the market is former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant. The Cowboys' all-time leader in receiving touchdowns, Dez was released in mid-April after eight seasons with the team. The Cowboys felt his contract outstripped his production over the past few seasons and that his personality clashed a bit with some of the other players on the team.

There have been rumors surrounding Bryant's next destination for a while now, but it seemed like there was finally some real traction on a potential agreement recently when Browns general manager John Dorsey acknowledged that the team had discussions about signing Bryant, and it was later reported that they had reached out to him about signing a short-term deal (which appears to be his preference).

It appears, however, that the interest was not exactly mutual. According to a report from ESPN's Josina Anderson, the Browns feel Dez is not seriously interested in playing for Cleveland.

#Browns source tells me the Corey Coleman trade was not specifically done to clear space for free agent WR Dez Bryant. Additionally source said, there's an impression they have that Bryant is not seriously interested in coming to Cleveland. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 7, 2018

Perhaps that should not be surprising. Prior to the report about Cleveland's interest, it was reported that Bryant was only interested in playing for a contender. While the Browns should be better in 2018 with Tyrod Taylor (and possibly later Baker Mayfield) at quarterback and Jarvis Landry out wide, with Josh Gordon possibly on the field as well, and an improving defense; nobody would mistake them for a contender.

Maybe Bryant would be more interested in joining the Browns' division rivals, the Steelers? Antonio Brown is doing his best to recruit Dez to Pittsburgh, but there has not been any real public traction on such a deal. The only offer to Bryant that has been publicly acknowledged is the three-year, $21 million contract Bryant rejected from another AFC North squad -- the Ravens. He reportedly wants a one-year deal so he can get back to a more favorable market next offseason, when he'll be available at the start of free agency.