Browns fire GM Sashi Brown, but say Hue Jackson will remain coach for 2018 season

Death, taxes and the Cleveland Browns firing someone near the end of a disappointing season. There aren't many sure things in life, but those are a few, and the Browns held up their end when they fired GM/executive VP Sashi Brown, the Browns confirmed Thursday.

It should probably not be surprising to see owner Jimmy Haslam making changes again this year, with Cleveland sitting at 0-12. However, the owner released a statement saying Hue Jackson will remain the coach.

"We have great appreciation and gratitude for Sashi's commitment and leadership to our organization but believe transitioning to someone with strong experience and success in drafting and building consistently winning football teams is critical to the future of the Cleveland Browns. Today we informed Sashi that we were going in a new direction," Haslam said. "The 2018 draft and offseason is pivotal for our franchise, we need to ensure that we maximize our opportunity for success; with our picks, free agency and building our roster. Hue Jackson will remain our coach and will return for the 2018 season but we feel it is necessary to take significant steps to strengthen our personnel department.

"We have begun the process of having productive conversations regarding leadership of our football operations and will provide further updates when appropriate. We thank Sashi for all his hard work and dedication to the Cleveland Browns."

The Browns stink. They are winless, although they have shown promise in recent weeks at least in terms of having talent on the roster, particularly with the defensive side of the ball.

But Brown's regime has been marked by major whiffs at the quarterback position. Specifically, the Browns traded out of the No. 2 spot in the 2016 NFL Draft, getting an extra first-round pick from the Eagles in exchange for Philly moving up and taking Carson Wentz. In his second year, Wentz has blossomed into a viable MVP candidate. Whoops.

The Browns doubled down on their mistake in the 2017 NFL Draft, moving out of the No. 12 spot, allowing the Texans to come up and take Deshaun Watson. Watson electrified the NFL from Weeks 1-9, before tearing his ACL. The Texans are probably going to give Cleveland two top-40 picks in the 2018 NFL Draft when all is said and done, but they don't care because they got their quarterback.

All of this is magnified by reports out of Cleveland that Hue Jackson -- a coach who has, by the way, never won a football game on a Sunday as head coach of the Browns -- liked both Wentz and Watson coming out of the draft but could not take them when the front office disagreed.

The bungled AJ McCarron trade probably did not help. The Browns tried to get the Bengals backup quarterback prior to the trade deadline but a clerical error quashed the deal. Browns ownership was ... not pleased. The disconnect between the front office and coaching staff was also quite clear.

Brown was hired by Cleveland to run the front office on January 3, 2016. In his time as GM, the Browns went 1-27 in 28 games. Brown was part of Ray Farmer's regime, and moved up in the organization when the former GM was let go.

According to a report from NFL Media, the Browns have been looking at other candidates to be their GM over the last few weeks. Among those candidates are former Chiefs GM Jon Dorsey, who was abruptly fired before the season began in Kansas City. Dorsey did a very impressive job accumulating talent with the Chiefs before his dismissal.

Cleveland has an extra first-round pick, two extra second-round picks and an extra fourth-round pick (just for starters) in the 2018 NFL Draft.