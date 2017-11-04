Browns reportedly give injured star tackle Joe Thomas a $3 million raise

Thomas is out for the year after tearing his triceps but will receive a raise anyway

For the first time in his NFL career, Joe Thomas is not playing. Thomas recently had his NFL record streak of 10,363 straight snaps played to begin his career ended by a torn triceps, and now he's on injured reserve and won't play the rest of the season. 

The Browns are going to take care of him, though. According to multiple reports, the Browns are giving Thomas a raise of $3 million, split evenly between this season and next. 

The team had previously planned to give him this raise, and did so even after the serious injury. 

Thomas -- who has made the Pro Bowl in each of his 10 NFL seasons -- is one of the best offensive linemen in the history of football, and he's been remarkably loyal to the Browns, turning down several opportunities to be traded to a team that has more of a chance of competing. It's good to see the team take care of him like this as he enters the latter part of his sterling career. 

