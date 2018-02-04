Browns reportedly hire ex-Washington GM Scot McCloughan as consultant for '18 draft

Scot McCloughan is back in the league. According to a report from ESPN.com's Chris Mortensen, the former Washington general manager will act as a personnel consultant for the Cleveland Browns for the 2018 NFL Draft.

McCloughan was fired "for cause" by Washington for reasons related to his drinking (McCloughan is a recovering alcoholic). As CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported in December, McCloughan and the team entered arbitration to resolve a dispute over $2.8 million that was remaining on his contract at the time of his firing.

Both sides have already presented evidence through interviews with current and former team personnel, via depositions. The hearing process will include several of the individuals involved taking the stand for examination, with McCloughan contending that he should receive the entire remainder of the money owed him on his contract. Evidence about the availability and consumption of alcohol by other Redskin team personnel on club property is likely to come out at the hearing. The NFL has leaguewide policies against the consumption of alcohol at team headquarters. McCloughan's case includes evidence and testimony from the highest reaches of the club, including owner Dan Snyder and team president Bruce Allen. McCloughan contends that he did not drink on the job and very rarely drank at all, and that the team was well aware of his well-documented issues with alcohol at the time he was hired. It's possible Allen, coach Jay Gruden, and other team officials could be asked to testify during the hearing, which is being decided by arbitrator Peter Harvey.

McCloughan has been running his own scouting firm and doing occasional media work since leaving Washington. He remains a widely respected personnel evaluator dating back to his days with the Seahawks and 49ers, for whom he worked before getting the GM gig in Washington.

He began his career as a regional scout for the Green Bay Packers, where he worked alongside a man named John Dorsey, who is now the Browns' general manager. Nearly 20 years after they last worked together, the two are prepared to do so again, this time in Cleveland.