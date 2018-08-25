Browns reportedly offered Dez Bryant base deal worth less than $5 million

Dez Bryant was one of the primary storylines in the most recent episode of "Hard Knocks." The former Cowboys receiver, released this offseason, is looking for a new team. And the Browns, who traded former first-rounder Corey Coleman earlier this month and are still waiting on Josh Gordon to take the field in a game, are looking for depth at the position.

So the two sides met last week and the takeaway, at least from the perspective of the slickly produced HBO documentary, was that Bryant loved what he saw; the facility, the front office, the coaching staff, the players -- all of it. But ultimately, the NFL is a business and Bryant wants to be fairly compensated.

And perhaps this helps explain why he's still a free agent. Because according to Pro Football Talk, the Browns offered Bryant a deal with a base value of less than $5 million -- which is nearly five times more than the veteran minimum. (Former Pro Bowlers Brandon Marshall and Adrian Peterson both signed one-year, $1.02 million deals with the Seahawks and Redskins.)

The reason Bryant passed? He's waiting to hear from a better team, says PFT. This is interesting because this offseason, Bryant turned down a three-year deal thought to be in the neighborhood of $21 million. The Ravens, who could be a playoff team this season, instead signed Michael Crabtree.

For now, Bryant remains unsigned and he appears to be OK with that. It's unclear exactly what he's looking for in a new team, though it's hard to imagine he'll get a better offer than the one the Ravens reportedly had on the table mostly because the 29-year-old is coming off a subpar season.

Bryant was No. 31 in total value among all wideouts in 2016, according to Football Outsiders, when he played in just 13 games and had 50 catches for 796 yards and eight touchdowns. But in 2017, Bryant fell to 72nd, just ahead of teammate Cole Beasley, who counted $4.5 million against the cap in 2017 compared to Bryant's $17 million cap number.

Meanwhile, the Browns have moved on; Bryant isn't a priority for the team, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported days after the receiver visited Cleveland.