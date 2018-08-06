Browns reportedly trade former first-round pick Corey Coleman to the Bills

The Corey Coleman era in Cleveland is over. According to a report from ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, the Browns are trading the former first-round pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick.

Coleman was the player the Browns selected after trading the No. 2 overall pick to Philadelphia so the Eagles could draft Carson Wentz. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2018

Coleman was drafted with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2016 draft, which the Browns received from the Philadelphia Eagles in a trade that saw the Eagles move up to the No. 2 overall selection. The Browns also received third and fourth-round picks in 2016, and first- and second-round picks in 2017 in the trade.

Coleman has struggled with both injuries and inconsistent play during his two years in the league. He has played in just 19 of a possible 36 games, missing time with several hand injuries. During his two seasons in Cleveland, he managed just 56 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns.

The Browns upgraded their receiving corps this offseason by trading for former Dolphins wideout Jarvis Landry, and they expect to have Josh Gordon back in the fold as well. With running back Duke Johnson and tight end David Njoku expected to play large roles in the passing game, and the team also adding free-agent Jeff Janis and draft pick Antonio Callaway to its pass-catching crew, Coleman could possibly have been squeezed out of the rotation. Instead, he will head to Buffalo, where he joins a thin crop of pass-catchers surrounding AJ McCarron, Nathan Peterman, and first-round pick Josh Allen at quarterback.