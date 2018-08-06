Browns reportedly trade former first-round pick Corey Coleman to the Bills
Coleman lasted just two years in Cleveland, and now heads to Buffalo
The Corey Coleman era in Cleveland is over. According to a report from ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, the Browns are trading the former first-round pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick.
Coleman was drafted with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2016 draft, which the Browns received from the Philadelphia Eagles in a trade that saw the Eagles move up to the No. 2 overall selection. The Browns also received third and fourth-round picks in 2016, and first- and second-round picks in 2017 in the trade.
Coleman has struggled with both injuries and inconsistent play during his two years in the league. He has played in just 19 of a possible 36 games, missing time with several hand injuries. During his two seasons in Cleveland, he managed just 56 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns.
The Browns upgraded their receiving corps this offseason by trading for former Dolphins wideout Jarvis Landry, and they expect to have Josh Gordon back in the fold as well. With running back Duke Johnson and tight end David Njoku expected to play large roles in the passing game, and the team also adding free-agent Jeff Janis and draft pick Antonio Callaway to its pass-catching crew, Coleman could possibly have been squeezed out of the rotation. Instead, he will head to Buffalo, where he joins a thin crop of pass-catchers surrounding AJ McCarron, Nathan Peterman, and first-round pick Josh Allen at quarterback.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Super Bowl 2019 odds, picks, bets
R.J. White finished in the top 1 percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest and locks in Super Bowl...
-
Eagles extend Roseman, Pederson thru '22
Doug Pederson and Howie Roseman will be staying in Philadelphia a while longer
-
Chris Harris sees Broncos scoring 30 ppg
Can the Broncos become the 29th modern-era team to score 30 points per game?
-
Sherman will sit 49ers' preseason opener
Sherman tweaked his hamstring on Friday and will sit out the entire week
-
T.O. explains his beef with the media
T.O. has an explanation for why he's not a big fan of the media
-
Gruden wants more from Martavis Bryant
Bryant has apparently not lived up to expectations since being traded to the Raiders