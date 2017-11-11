Browns reportedly tried to get Terrelle Pryor back via trade with Redskins

Terrelle Pryor spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons in Cleveland, where he made the successful and difficult transition from quarterback to receiver. And if things had gone a bit differently, he would've been playing the the 2017 season with the Browns, not the Redskins.

I'm not just referencing Pryor's decision to sign a one-year deal with the Redskins in free agency. I'm talking about the Browns' reported recent failed trade attempt for Pryor.

According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns tried to trade for Pryor at the deadline, but the Redskins rejected their advances. From her report:

If the Browns had been able to strike the deal, they would've gotten Pryor for the bargain basement price of $1.5 million for the second half of the season. He signed a one-year deal with the Redskins worth $6 million guaranteed, including a $3 million signing bonus and a $3 million base. The Browns would've been looking at a receiving corps for the home stretch featuring Pryor, Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman -- the dream trio they were hoping to showcase last season.

That would've been something. But I'm not really sure it would've made sense for the Browns. Pryor will become a free agent after the season and the Browns don't really have that much to gain from a half-season rental considering they're 0-8.

And it's worth noting that Pryor has taken a step back in 2017. After a breakout year in 2016 (1,007 yards), he's struggled to become the WR1 the Redskins envisioned when they signed him in the offseason. In half a season, he's caught 20 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown.

This isn't the only trade, of course, that the Browns failed to complete before the trade deadline. The other one, though, is a bit more embarrassing considering their deal for Bengals backup quarterback AJ McCarron only fell apart when the Browns failed to submit their paperwork to the NFL on time.

The only good news in Cleveland is that former star receiver Josh Gordon -- still only 26, by the way! -- has been conditionally reinstated by the NFL and recently returned to the team facility. He could be eligible to play in games starting in Week 13. Upon his return, he stated that his goal is to be "the best receiver of all time."