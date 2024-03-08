The Cleveland Browns are working to create cap space ahead of free agency, which begins next week. The team made one move Friday, restructuring offensive tackle Jedrick Wills' contract, according to NFL Media. The team converted $10.44 million of Wills' $14.175 million fifth-year option to a restructure bonus, according Cleveland.com, which saves that much on the cap.

Wills, entering the final year of his rookie contract, is still set to be a free agent in 2025. The 24-year-old was drafted by the Browns with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He suffered a high-grade MCL sprain, a low-grade PCL sprain and bone bruises in Week 9 against the Cardinals, ending his 2023 season. He had surgery on the knee in December. Wills is expected to be back in full capacity for the 2024 season. He started all 53 games he has played in the NFL and is expected to be a starter next season as well.

The Browns are currently on the lower end in term of cap space, with $6.6 million, per Over The Cap. The league new year begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, meaning every team must be compliant with the league's salary cap. The Browns have already made moves to free up cap space, including restructured cornerback Denzel Ward's contract.

Two players with big cap numbers are quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has nearly $64 million against the cap, and wide receiver Amari Cooper, who comes in at nearly $24 million against the cap. Running back Nick Chubb is another player who could be a candidate to get a restructured contract, and could possibly end up on the chopping block.

Between now and Wednesday, more Cleveland moves are likely to be made.