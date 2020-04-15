Browns reveal new, more traditional uniforms, pledge to donate proceeds to COVID-19 relief

In April of 2015, the Cleveland Browns released a more modern approach to their uniforms. The final product was met with a tepid response, to put it nicely, from the locals. It was a far cry from the franchise's storied history. Not long after, ownership acknowledged the outcry and informed fans that they were in the early stages of redesigning the uniforms for a release no earlier than the NFL's mandated five years.

In July of 2019, owner Dee Haslam suggested that the organization might return to a more traditional look.

"We talk all the time about that Cleveland has a certain way about them," Haslam said. "I think the uniform that we are in development will fit our team really well – just our look and our feel of who we are."

The Browns released their new uniforms Wednesday on social media. The outcome can be found below:

True to ourselves.

True to our loyal fans.

True to who we’ll always be.https://t.co/VwRW3sfRSx pic.twitter.com/HbQYZQEu9N — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 15, 2020

The team posted a video on social media showing defensive end Myles Garrett, running back Nick Chubb, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, offensive guard Joel Bitonio and cornerback Denzel Ward (all of whom have made a Pro Bowl and are under the age of 28) opening a box containing their new jerseys. Under the post, Garrett included the hashtag #backtotheroots.

In an earlier press release, the Browns pledged to donate 100-percent of jersey sale proceeds "for a significant period of time." The sales will support the "Hats Off to Our Heroes Fund" that was created recently to aid healthcare professionals, first responders, educational professionals and "other groups who are pivotal in the community year round and are valiantly serving as role models in the face of significant adversity due to COVID-19."

"When finalizing our uniform announcement, we realized we had an incredible opportunity to further our support of heroes battling COVID-19 on the front lines for our entire community. We hope the excitement surrounding the new uniforms can help make a significant impact through the 'Hats Off to Our Heroes' fund, and we greatly appreciate the support from our fans, retail partners and team to make this special way to give back to those leaders possible," executive vice president J.W. Johnson said.

Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam have already donated $1.5 million to COVID-19 relief efforts in Ohio.

Cleveland initially planned to stage a photoshoot in Los Angeles with some of their biggest stars, but those plans were halted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, with limited personnel in attendance, it was shot in a northeast Ohio garage. The result may not be as glamorous as releases from the Atlanta Falcons or Tampa Bay Buccaneers but it will adhere to state policy, which issued a stay-at-home order March 24 and is to continue through May 1.