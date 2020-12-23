It appears Christmas might've come a bit early for the Cleveland Browns. Not only are they 10-4 and threatening to overtake the falling Pittsburgh Steelers in the race for the AFC North crown, but they're in position to get a big piece of their defense back soon. Ronnie Harrison, Jr., the veteran safety moved to injured reserve to start the month of December with a shoulder injury, has been designated to return from IR -- the team announced on Wednesday -- giving him a chance to return to the field sooner than later.

And while his availability against the New York Jets isn't yet decided, the move allows him to return to practice this week and starts the 21-day clock on his official activation from IR. At worst, it gives him a chance to ramp up for a potential playoff run -- one that could begin as early as Jan 9. or Jan. 10.

The original prognosis for Harrison's injury was 4-6 weeks.

Harrison, 23, joined Cleveland in early 2020, a former third-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars who was traded to the Browns in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick. He had an interception, a defensive touchdown, a sack and 32 combined tackles in his first six starts (10 games) with the team before landing on injured reserve. The Browns are looking forward to getting him back in their defensive backfield, now a bit sooner than originally anticipated.