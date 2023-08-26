Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has emerged as one of the heroes of the 2023 NFL preseason. The fifth-round pick out of UCLA appears to have secured his spot on the Browns' final roster and has stood out early, thanks to his passing ability and his ... physicality?

The NFL has fined Thompson-Robinson $4,642 for unnecessary roughness, according to NFL Media. The play in question was an illegal blindside block he threw in last week's 18-18 tie against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Check it out here:

DTR got the start in that game vs. Philly, which shows how much this coaching staff likes him. Entering the final week of the preseason, Thompson-Robinson led all quarterbacks with 348 total passing yards. He had thrown two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions, and his 102.4 passer rating ranked No. 7 in the preseason. Because of his play, the Browns were fine trading Joshua Dobbs, who was thought to be the No. 2 quarterback, to the Arizona Cardinals along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a fifth-rounder.

The rookie signal-caller has impressed Cleveland early on. He'll just have to lay off on the blocks.